The Sunday Jazz Series Returns to Springfield Avenue Gazebo

From Springfield Avenue Partnership:

The Sunday Jazz Series is returning to the Springfield Avenue Gazebo—1688 Springfield Ave, Maplewood, NJ—for three Sundays in a row; July 28th, August 4th and August 11th from 3-6 pm.

The series is presented by Springfield Avenue Partnership with music curated by Gregory Burrus Productions. The event is sponsored by The British Swim School

The July 28th performance will feature the Rizzolution Jazz Jam. On August 4th James Austin Jr. and the NJPAC Jazz Jam will be performing, and on August 11th John Lee and Friends Jazz Party, a Grammy winning producer and bassist, will be throwing down some smooth jazz.

All performances are free and open to the public. Blankets and chairs are encouraged, and attendees are welcome to bring their own instruments and join in on the jam sessions.

Food trucks will be provided on alternating days by The Sandwicheria, selling delicious Peruvian street food and The Urban Cone .

The Sunday Jazz Series is a Springfield Avenue Partnership event that is designed to bring people together to enjoy live music in a relaxed and family-friendly atmosphere. The series is also a great opportunity for musicians to connect with each other and share their love of jazz.

For more information, please visit the Springfield Avenue Partnership website at https://www.springfieldavenue.com/sunday-jazz-series or contact Natalie Picow, Event Producer, at nataliep.consult@gmail.com.