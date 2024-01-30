[words] Bookstore Announces Two Book Events on Thursday, February 1 

From [words] Bookstore:

Local independent bookseller [words] Bookstore is excited to announce the official “kickoff” to their 2024 event lineup with two special events this week.

On Thursday, February 1 at 4:00 PM, artist, illustrator and activist Nikkolas Smith will be in the store reading from his new book THE ARTIVIST. Smith’s portfolio of artwork predominantly depicts African-American marginalized voices as well as social justice. He is the illustrator of The New York Times Best Seller THE 1619 PROJECT: BORN ON THE WATER, which was included on Time for Kids, Best Children’s and YA book list published in 2021. He also illustrated the books I Am Ruby Bridges and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: The Courage to Dream.

Later that same day, at 7:00 PM, [words] will be welcoming sports writer Gary Myers and former professional football player Leonard Marshall to the store. Gary will be discussing and signing his new book ONCE A GIANT, which delves into the 1986 team, their run to the title and the challenging lives of the players following the end of their seasons. Gary Myers is the former NFL columnist for the New York Daily News and a member of the cast of HBO’s Inside the NFL. He is the author of six books including the New York Times bestseller Brady vs. Manning. Leonard Marshall was a defensive lineman for twelve seasons in the National Football League, was twice selected to the Pro Bowl and twice named NFL Defensive Lineman of the Year following the 1985 and 1986 seasons.

Both in-store events are free and open to the public with no prior registration required to attend. Event host [words] Bookstore is located at 179 Maplewood Avenue right in the heart of downtown Maplewood.