Gov. Sherrill Declares State of Emergency Due to Severe Winter Storm

TRENTON – Governor Mikie Sherrill declared that New Jersey will enter a State of Emergency effective at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 24, 2026 in anticipation of a severe winter storm causing hazardous weather conditions across the state, including heavy and widespread snow, prolonged periods of dangerous temperatures below freezing, and wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour. Executive Order No. 8 declares a State of Emergency across all 21 counties in New Jersey. Recent estimates suggest that snow accumulations could reach at least 12 inches across all regions of the state.

“Beginning Saturday evening and continuing into Monday, New Jersey is expected to see heavy snowfall and severe conditions, and my top priority is the safety of our residents,” said Governor Sherrill. “In the days since taking office, I have convened leaders across state government to prepare for the impending hazardous conditions to ensure we have the resources necessary to weather this storm. I urge all New Jerseyans to stay home, avoid travel, and follow all safety protocols during the storm.”

The New Jersey Department of Transportation (DOT) will issue a commercial vehicle restriction for all tractor trailers, empty straight CDL-weighted trucks, passenger vehicles pulling trailers, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, January 25, effective for the following roads:

I-76 (entire length);

I-78 (entire length);

I-80 (entire length);

I-195 (entire length);

I-280 (entire length);

I-287 (entire length);

I-295 (entire length);

I-676 (entire length); and

New Jersey Route 440, both directions from the Outerbridge Crossing to I-287.

Governor Sherrill encourages New Jerseyans to visit ready.nj.gov for important weather updates and safety information. Residents should also monitor local forecasts, warnings, and watches.

For those living in Northern New Jersey and the New York Metro area, visit the U.S. National Weather Service New York, N.Y. at http://www.weather.gov/okx/

For those living in Central and Southern New Jersey, visit the U.S. National Weather Service Philadelphia/Mount Holly at https://www.weather.gov/phi/

For a copy of Executive Order No. 8, please click here.