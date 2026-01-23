Maplewood Declares State of Emergency Ahead of Snow Storm

Weekend Snowstorm Links & Resources

Good afternoon, Maplewood. As the winter storm approaches, New Jersey has declared a state of emergency, as has Maplewood Township. With well over a foot of snow predicted to fall between 3:00 am Sunday (2/25) to 6:00 pm Monday (2/26), Maplewood Township’s Office of Emergency Management wants to share some important information and resources.

SNOW REMOVAL: Our Dept. of Public Works department is prepared with 30 employees, 9 dump trucks, 25 plow trucks, 3 tractors for paths and sidewalks, and other heavy equipment. We are stocked with 500 tons of salt. Maplewood Police Department and the South Essex Fire Department are also prepared with personnel and snow-ready equipment. Snow operations are likely to begin in the early morning hours on Sunday (2/25) and last into Monday (2/26). Crews will salt roadways prior to and during the early hours of the storm, and will switch to plowing operations once 2 inches has accumulated. Plowing will continue throughout the storm with multiple passes on each roadway, so driveway aprons may be impacted multiple times.

PARKING RESTRICTIONS: Overnight, on-street parking is prohibited between 2:00 am and 6:00 am on Sunday (2/25) or between 2:00 am and 6:00 am on Monday (2/26). This includes those with overnight parking permits. Once streets are snow-covered and until roadways are fully cleared, parking is prohibited on the street listed in our Township Code, linked here: https://ecode360.com/9422293.

STREETS, SIDEWALKS & HYDRANTS: Remember to clear your sidewalks of snow and ice within 24 hours from the end of the snowfall or formation of ice. Use sand or salt on ice that cannot be removed. Also, it is unlawful to place, plow, or deposit snow or ice into a roadway that has already been plowed. Please clear snow from 3 feet around any fire hydrant on your property.

RECYCLING: Next week’s recycling collection (FIBERS!) will be pushed back one day (Monday’s route gets picked up Tuesday, and so forth).

NJ TRANSIT & JITNEY: For NJ Transit service changes related to the storm, check in with NJ Transit website. Any impact to Monday’s Jitney services will be announced Sunday evening.

PSE&G: PSE&G has released this comprehensive press release filled with tips, resources & more. Report an outage and receive status updates by texting OUT to 4PSEG (47734), through our app, on our website at pseg.com/myaccount, or call PSE&G at 1-800-436-PSEG (7734).

TOWNSHIP EVENTS & PROGRAMMING: If you plan to attend any programming in Municipal buildings, please check in with the host group or organization (e.g. Maplewood Strollers, Girl Scouts, Mapso Basketball, etc.) before attending.

CODE BLUE: Any resident in need of a heating center overnight can take refuge at the Municipal Court/Police Headquarters (1618 Springfield Avenue). Visitors will be directed to the court room until the overnight warming center at the Maplewood Community Center is open and staffed, and residents can be transported over. Residents may also call Maplewood Police Department to report others who are without adequate heat or shelter and may need assistance. Find more at www.maplewoodnj.gov/residents/ code-blue.

MPD & NIXLE ALERTS: Nixle Police Alerts are issued from the Maplewood Police Department (MPD). Sign up here. As always, in emergency situations, dial 911. For non-emergency police matters, contact the Maplewood Police Department at 973-762-1234.

We encourage all of our residents to check on friends & neighbors as the storm progresses. Stay warm, stay off the roads as much as possible during the storm & follow Maplewood Township to stay in the loop: Maplewood Township Website | Instagram | Facebook | Newsletter & News Briefs