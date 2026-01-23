National Weather Service Warns 12-18″ of Snow Possible for South Orange-Maplewood

The National Weather Service is predicting that Maplewood and South Orange — along with many parts of New Jersey — could receive as much as 12-18 inches of snow from a powerful winter storm this weekend.

Snow is expected to fall starting 7 p.m. Saturday, January 24, through Monday afternoon, January 26.

Read the weather.gov Winter Storm Watch message here:

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 435 PM EST Thu Jan 22 2026 CTZ005>012-NJZ002-004-006-103>108-NYZ067>075-078>081-176>179-230545- /O.CON.KOKX.WS.A.0001.260125T0800Z-260126T2300Z/ Northern Fairfield-Northern New Haven-Northern Middlesex-Northern New London-Southern Fairfield-Southern New Haven-Southern Middlesex-Southern New London-Western Passaic-Eastern Passaic- Hudson-Western Bergen-Eastern Bergen-Western Essex-Eastern Essex- Western Union-Eastern Union-Orange-Putnam-Rockland-Northern Westchester-Southern Westchester-New York (Manhattan)-Bronx- Richmond (Staten Island)-Kings (Brooklyn)-Northwest Suffolk- Northeast Suffolk-Southwest Suffolk-Southeast Suffolk-Northern Queens-Northern Nassau-Southern Queens-Southern Nassau- 435 PM EST Thu Jan 22 2026 ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Precipitation could mix with sleet and freezing rain for a time Sunday night especially closer to the coast. Potential for snow accumulation of at least 6 to 12 inches, with amounts over 12 inches possible. * WHERE...All of southeast New York, northeast New Jersey, and southern Connecticut. * WHEN...From late Saturday night through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile due to heavy snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Persons should consider delaying all travel from Sunday into Monday. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. && $$ For more information from the National Weather Service visit https://weather.gov/nyc

AccuWeather is predicting 6 to 12 inches of snow across New Jersey.

Essex County has also announced that it is enacting its Code Blue protocols to provide warming shelters for unhoused individuals. Read more here:

ESSEX COUNTY EXECUTIVE DIVINCENZO AND ESSEX COUNTY SHERIFF JONES EXTEND CODE BLUE PROCEDURES TO PROVIDE HOMELESS

WITH SHELTER DURING EXTREME WINTER WEATHER

List of Sites Available on NJ211.org or by Calling 2-1-1

Essex County, NJ – Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. and Essex County Sheriff Amir Jones announced Essex County’s Code Blue procedures are being enacted from Thursday, January 22nd at 7 p.m. to Saturday, January 31st at 9 a.m. The declaration is for all day. Code Blue protocols are enacted when the temperature is forecasted to drop below 32 degrees or due to inclement weather. For participating shelters and warming stations, view the graphic below or visit www.nj211.org.

“Providing our homeless residents with a warm place to stay during extreme weather conditions is important for their safety and well-being. We thank our participating shelters and warming stations who are working with us to open their doors in these times of need,” DiVincenzo said.

“The cold temperatures and inclement winter weather puts the health and safety of our homeless residents are risk. We appreciate our partner agencies opening their doors to provide a warm and safe place for those in need,” Jones said.