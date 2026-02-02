Turtle Back Zoo Groundhog Sees Her Shadow, Predicts More Winter

From the Office of the Essex County Executive:

West Orange, NJ – Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. announced that Lady Edwina of Essex, Essex County Turtle Back Zoo’s resident groundhog, saw her shadow on Groundhog Day and is predicting winter weather to linger. She also predicted the Seattle Seahawks would defeat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX.

Lady Edwina made her prediction during Turtle Back Zoo’s annual Groundhog Day Celebration. This is the fifth time she has made a prognostication since taking over for her cousin Essex Ed.

“I’m not a fan of cold weather, so I don’t really appreciate Lady Edwina forecasting six more weeks of cold weather,” said DiVincenzo. “It may still be winter, but Turtle Back Zoo is open and it’s a great time to come out and Experience Essex, and our wonderful Turtle Back Zoo and South Mountain Recreation Complex. Waiting for Essex Edwina on Groundhog Day creates excitement about Essex County’s Turtle Back Zoo and highlights her role as an educational resource,” he added.

“Thank you to the team here at Turtle Back Zoo. You are the first responders at the zoo, taking care of the animals in some of the harshest winter weather we have received,” Commissioner President Carlos Pomares said. “I want to thank the Zoo staff, Docents and Zoological Society for the great work they do here at Turtle Back Zoo. I also want to thank County Executive DiVincenzo for his vision to make this place an educational destination,” Commissioner Len Luciano said.

Essex Edwina’s prediction is as follows:

Let me start off by saying, this winter hasn’t been fun

It’s been windy and cold and it’s snowed well… A TON!

Sure, I’ve been bundled up warm, in my nice cozy bed

But my wifi’s been working, I know what’s being said

You wanted more snow, but this is more than you planned

And weeks below freezing?! This is way out of hand

I know daisies and tulips would be lovely to see

But I’m afraid here in Jersey, it’s not meant to be

That’s right, I have been scared by my shadow, so it’s one more winter nap

And this is all based on science, not AI or an App.

I know it will be tough to keep those shovels and heaters

But getting through these grey times will make spring even sweeter

For a football prediction, you know animals are my thing

So, let’s bet on another bird and see what the Seahawks will bring!

This is the fifth year that Essex Edwina has made mid-winter and Super Bowl forecasts. Her predecessor, Essex Ed, had been predicting the mid-winter forecast since 1997 and the Zoo had various other groundhogs predict before him dating back to the 1970s. New Jersey weather is not always in line with Pennsylvania’s after all, and Ed could easily see his shadow while Punxsutawney Phil does not or vice versa. In the mid-2000s, Essex Ed started adding Super Bowl predictions to his prognostication.

Legend has it that if a groundhog sees his shadow on February 2nd, the winter chill will continue. If the weather is cloudy and he doesn’t see his shadow, we can expect warmer temperatures and an early spring.