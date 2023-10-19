100+ SOMA Businesses Donate to Virtual Auction to Support Emergency Relief in Israel

From SOMA Auction for Israel:

[South Orange, NJ] – In a remarkable show of community solidarity, two dedicated SOMA moms, Jessica Pace and Hannah Zollman, are spearheading an initiative to benefit the Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest NJ’s Emergency Fund for Israel. They are excited to announce the SOMA Auction for Israel, a virtual fundraising event set to take place from Sunday, October 22 to Monday, October 30 at 8pm ET.

The SOMA Auction for Israel is already generating tremendous support, with donations of goods and services pouring in from more than 100 local businesses and individuals in the first few days. These contributions are just a glimpse of the generous spirit of the SOMA community, and organizers expect even more participation in the coming days.

The Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest NJ’s Emergency Fund for Israel provides immediate support to assist victims of terror, help rebuild damaged infrastructure, and address the unprecedented levels of trauma caused by the October 7th attacks and the war. Every dollar raised during the SOMA Auction for Israel will contribute directly to this crucial effort, making a significant impact on the lives of those in need. In Jewish culture, the number 18 means chai, the Hebrew word for life, and in that spirit, organizers are hoping to raise $18,000 from this effort.

To learn more and place your bids, please visit somaauctionforisrael.com.