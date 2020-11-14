As Kings Looks for Buyer, Maplewood Employees Receive 60-Day Warning of Potential Closing

The corporate entity that owns Kings Food Markets is continuing to search for a buyer for a number of its stores, including the Maplewood location.

However, as first reported on TAPintoSOMA, employees at the Maplewood store recently received 60-day “WARN” notices of layoff should the store not find a buyer.

“It’s still being marketed so they are hoping for a positive resolution,” said Kings media representative Kim Yorio, who explained to Village Green, “By law they have to issue WARN notices for 60 days in the chance that they can’t find a buyer.”

KB US Holdings, Inc., Kings’ parent company, has filed for bankruptcy under Chapter 11, and recently announced the sale of most of its stores to ACME Markets, a division of Albertsons Companies, Inc. The Maplewood store is one of six outlets in the chain excluded from that sale to ACME.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor website, “The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act helps ensure advance notice in cases of qualified plant closings and mass layoffs.