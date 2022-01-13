Bagels and Real Estate — What do they have in common? From Realtor Allison Ziefert

From The Allison Ziefert Real Estate Group

Happy 2022 to everyone in SOMA. This is the time of year that everyone is thinking about getting into a new workout routine and eating healthy. That can get boring. Forget our diets. Let’s talk about bagels instead. Anyone who knows me knows that bagels are one of my favorite foods and, alas, not the most carb friendly. What do bagels and real estate have in common?

Fresher is Better

You can try toasting it or warming it up in the oven but nobody likes a stale bagel. The same thing applies to homes on the market. Buyers are always paying attention to the freshest batch of homes. Homes that sit too long become as attractive as yesterday’s bagels. This is why pricing your home correctly and preparing it well are critical in capturing the attention of the buyer pool and capturing the best price. There is a reason why a dozen hot fresh bagels cost more than the day old frozen ones.

Plain not Jalapeno

In real estate, as in the world of bagels, being unique isn’t everyone’s taste. The jalapeno flavored bagel may be appealing to a few customers but the baker knows he should make more plain and sesame bagels everyday than the funky flavored ones. Most buyers are looking for a plain bagel, or maybe a sesame one. In considering home improvement projects or preparing your house for market, keep in mind that you want to appeal to the widest audience.

Quality Matters

Making a real, hand rolled bagel is a craft. Consumers will pay more for a dozen bagels from the best local shop than for the “bagels” that are sold in the supermarket. When they see homes that are well-maintained, with upgrades and finishes done with a high level of workmanship quality, they are willing to pay more. High caliber real estate marketing that employs beautiful professional photos, printed and internet marketing will also positively impact a seller’s net proceeds as a quality presentation has a huge correlation unlocking the equity in your property.

The “Hole” Experience

Customer experience also matters. Sonny’s is my favorite local bagel shop. Not only because they make a great quality, traditional bagel (nice and crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside) but because of the customer experience they provide. The owner and staff are always friendly. Their marketing is helpful and right on time. Their catering orders are delivered when requested, looking perfect. They’re focused on giving back locally, to food pantries and other organizations. They really care about what they are doing and it shows. Striving to create excellence in the end to end real estate experience is something that my team is committed to. Look for a realtor who has lots of positive reviews, who “shows up for you” and provides you with helpful advice and information even after your transaction has closed.

If you want to make bagels at home you can do it from scratch. This NYT recipe is a good one. Or try your luck with a bagel making kit like these from Farm Steady. You can also order from lots of great specialty bagel stores around the country on Goldbelly.

Our December market reports for SOMA are in, providing a full overview of 2022 market trends. Maplewood’s average sale price is up by 13.7% to $758,426. South Orange’s average sale price is up by 15.97% to $815,150. The average Maplewood home was on the market for 22 days- a 14.4% drop from 2020. The average South Orange home was on the market for 24 days, down 35.46% from last year. There were 376 units sold in Maplewood in 2021 up almost 9% from the prior year. Volume in South Orange was down 4.2% with 274 units sold. In both towns, there is a critically low level of homes on the market, with less than one month of unsold inventory available.

Here is our latest market report for December 2022 for Maplewood:

Here is our latest market report for December 2022 for South Orange:

