BBQ and Beer: Pickett’s Village Bar Hosts Oink & Moo Food Truck July 17

From Pickett’s Village Bar:

Mark your calendars: Friday, July 17, 5-9 PM

Oink & Moo’s Award-Winning BBQ Truck and $5 Draft Beers

Join us ONE NIGHT ONLY for a lively and delicious evening of BBQ & Beer, featuring Oink & Moo’s world class ribs, pulled pork and brisket sliders, and chicken, black bean and pulled pork tacos. Salads and pizzas from Pickett’s regular menu will also be available. Rounding out the casual summer vibe, we’ll also have fresh draft beer pulled straight off the Hunterdon’s beer truck.

“We invited our friends at Oink & Moo and Hunterdon Brewing to join forces with us to create a special evening of barbecue and beer,” said Nicholas Ciccone, General Manager of Pickett’s Village Bar. “We’re clearing out our parking lot for the evening to make room for a casual, socially distanced night to enjoy award-winning BBQ and a special delivery of some of our best-selling beers.”

Oink & Moo BBQ gained national recognition as one of The Daily Meal’s top 10 food trucks in the U.S. — with top honors as the number one food truck in the country in 2016. Hunterdon Brewing is one of New Jersey’s premier beer distributors, and the source of many of Pickett’s popular draft choices.

Save the date and get ready for a fun evening out.