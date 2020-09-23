Best in Class Education Center Offers Supplemental Math and English Afterschool Classes

From Best in Class Education Center

This fall, Best in Class Education Center is offering an “academic insurance policy” to parents this year against the uncertainty of school this year.

Owner, Dr. Alissa Gardenhire, reflects “This fall we are seeing big gaps in student competencies in both math and English, casualties of the Covid-related disruptions to schooling last year. We are genuinely concerned about children’s learning this year and thus have changed our model and created English and math enrichment classes to provide a full-year of grade level instruction to students in our small group classes.”





Best in Class’ enrichment classes are a great fit both for families seeking supplementation to traditional schooling and those seeking a substitute for math and English homeschool instruction.





Our affordable classes are filling up quickly; registration will continue through October 31, 2020. Parents interested in seeing where their children are academically as the school year begins can schedule a free assessment at www.bicedu.com/south-orange or email us at [email protected] to register.

Best in Class Education Center, South Orange is a Black and woman owned business.