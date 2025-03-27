Chestnut Hills Pilates: Another Way to Workout in South Orange 

Chestnut Hills Pilates — South Orange’s first dedicated pilates studio — celebrated its official opening on Monday, March 25, with a ribbon cutting event.

Owners Tracy Kelly and her husband Andrew Ngeseyan opened the studio following the success of Kelly’s Add Pilates studios in Bloomfield and Montclair. Kelly — an entrepreneur, mother and advocate for inclusive fitness — and Ngeseyan spent time during college in South Orange and thought it was the perfect place to launch a third studio.

“We have been fond of South Orange since college and have spent much time downtown. We fondly remember watching games at Cryan’s, grabbing a bite at Munchie’s, and hanging out in South Mountain Reservation during many summer afternoons,” Kelly said. “The Village’s beautiful blend of history, culture, and community has always stayed with us and ultimately drew us back.”

Community is important to the couple, and was part of the draw of South Orange when they soft launched their studio in downtown on March 1.

“We’ve seen firsthand how invested South Orange residents are in supporting local businesses and creating welcoming, inclusive spaces,” she said. “Opening Chestnut Hills Pilates here felt like a natural extension of our mission — to make Pilates accessible, community-centered, and deeply connected to the people we serve. We’re excited to grow roots in a town that truly values wellness, movement, and connection.”

According to the studio website, Kelly’s journey into Pilates began with a personal quest for strength and balance after childbirth. When she couldn’t find a studio that felt welcoming, diverse, and inclusive, she decided to create one herself. In 2018, she opened Add Pilates in Bloomfield and added a second location in Montclair, in 2021.

According to website, the name of the studio reflects South Orange’s historic roots, when it was known for the vast chestnut trees that surrounded the area.

Unlike large fitness centers, the couple says, Chestnut Hills Pilates offers a semi-private, personalized experience, with small group classes designed for individual attention and dynamic, full-body workouts.

The studio is located at 75 S. South Orange Avenue, Suite 213. A scheduled of classes can be found online.