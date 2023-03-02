BusinessCommunityMaplewoodSouth Orange

Chris Dickson Named Executive Director of SOMA Chamber

by The Village Green
The Village Green
Rent Party founder and realtor Chris Dickson has been named as the Executive Director of the Maplewood/South Orange Chamber of Commerce — otherwise known as the SOMA Chamber of Commerce, which was formed by a merger of the Maplewood Chamber of Commerce and the South Orange Chamber of Commerce in September 2021.

I am so thrilled to have Chris as our Executive Director,” said Chamber President Gary Jones in a press release. “His experience and connections to our community should have a real impact on the growth and success of the Chamber.”

Dickson has lived in Maplewood with his wife Donna since 1995, raising two daughters. He is the founder of the non-profit Rent Party Pantry, which supports hunger-fighting initiatives in Maplewood/South Orange, including BackPack Pals and the South Orange Elks Rent Party Garden. Read more about the Rent Party Garden here. Dickson is a recipient of the New Jersey State Governor’s Jefferson Award and the New Jersey Realtors Good Neighbor Award. 

Chris Dickson

Dickson is also a real estate instructor with the Coldwell Banker Real Estate School and is a trustee of the New Jersey Realtors Housing Opportunity Foundation. He is a graduate of Rutgers University – Newark, Class of 2020. 

Dickson previously. served as a member of the Maplewood Chamber’s Board of Directors from 2013 – 2017.

“I am very excited about the opportunity to work with the business community in our towns,” said Dickson. “SOMA is such a vibrant community, with a great mix of established and newer businesses. It’s going to be a fun group to work with.”

Read more about the SOMA Chamber of Commerce at SOMAchamber.org.

