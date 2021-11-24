Dickens Village and the Winter Market Fill Maplewood Village with Charm and Bustle this Holiday Season

From Maplewood Village Alliance

With a chill in the air and frost on the ground, you know it’s time for Maplewood Village to celebrate the official start of the holiday season with the opening of Dickens Village and an open-air Winter Market!

Dickens Village, a Maplewood community tradition, brings to life various scenes from Charles Dickens A Christmas Carol in miniature houses arranged in Ricalton Square. Peer into the windows to see fireplaces, stockings, and antique toys; each little house reveals something unique and different.

The Dickens Village Houses open for viewing on December 4 from 1 pm to 4 pm. Santa will arrive in Ricalton Square for socially-distant visits and photographs. Holiday music selections will be provided by DJ Jimmy throughout the afternoon. A formal program will commence at 4 pm and conclude at 4:30 pm with the lighting of the tree and celebratory words from Maplewood Mayor Frank McGehee.

The houses continue to be open for viewing on December 11 and December 18. Santa will be in attendance and you can enjoy horse and wagon rides, music, and a petting zoo. On Thursday, December 2, at 6:15, also in Ricalton Square, the Village Menorah will be lit for Hanukah and celebrated with prayer and song led by Rabbi Sholom Bogomilsky.

Complementing the annual tradition of Dickens Village is a new tradition: the open-air Maplewood Winter Market. On Sunday, December 5, the Village merchants take to the streets for a pedestrian-friendly and safe-to-shop Winter Market.

Stroll Maplewood Ave and Highland Place to do some safe outdoor holiday shopping, hit up the Makers Fair on Baker St., and walk through the Maplewood Mural train tunnel and browse the vintage clothing market outside Maplewood Mercantile. Then visit one of our delicious eateries for a warm drink and a bite to eat. The perfect winter Sunday!

“Dickens Village is a wonderful and charming tradition that is enjoyed by residents and visitors alike. It’s, along with the Winter Market, is a unique way to celebrate the holiday season while enjoying Maplewood Village,” says Cat Delett, Maplewood Village Alliance Manager. “Plus, shopping, eating, and hiring local helps our community thrive!”

More information about Dickens Village and the Winter Market can be found on the Maplewood Village website: maplewoodvillagenj.com.

