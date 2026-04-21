Displaced by Fire, Ambiance Jewelers Opens in New South Orange Downtown Location

After a fire on March 14 devastated Ambiance Jewelers and two other businesses on South Orange Avenue, Ambiance owner Marco Tavara quickly pivoted to raise funds and find a new temporary location.

With help from a generous community response, Tavara was able to reopen and celebrate with a ribbon cutting on April 17 in his new location at 76 South Orange Avenue, Suite 104.

Local officials including Mayor Sheena Collum, attended the celebration. Collum posted on Facebook, “I want to take a moment to share a story of loss, perseverance, and love. Five weeks ago, our community experienced a fire in the heart of our downtown that impacted several of our local businesses and shook so many of us.”

Collum noted that Ambiance’s new location “looks absolutely spectacular.”

“Marco was surrounded by family and friends, many of whom traveled here just to be with him. The family provided homemade sandwiches; people were catching up and celebrating, and at one point, I noticed a tiny newborn baby sleeping peacefully in his little carrier in the corner,” wrote Collum. “It made me think of new beginnings.

“Marco spoke about coming to this country and the opportunities he’s had here. He talked about starting in the back of the business as a jeweler and eventually being given the chance to purchase the business, which he did. When he got emotional, it wasn’t about the fire or the damage. It was about gratitude. Gratitude for this community, for South Orange Downtown helping him find a new space in record time, and for the incredible support from longtime customers and even people he had never met who reached out and contributed to the GoFundMe that was established. He was overwhelmed and told me to pass along his thank you to everyone.”

Collum concluded, “It really does mean something so special to live in a place where people show up for each other like this. Even in the smallest ways, our words and actions add up, and they matter.”