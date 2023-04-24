For the Love of Spring: Luxe45 Sale Will Elevate Your Wardrobe

From Luxe 45:

When it hit high temperatures, many of us thought, “Finally!” as we’re so ready for warmer weather and lighter layers of clothing (despite our mild winter). Luxe45 Lifestyle Boutique’s latest inventory offers just that, with a Spring collection that features different styles of jackets, pants, tops and dresses.

For those who love t-shirts, pick from soft organic pima cotton pastels and earth tones, graphic tees, and mindfully-made Perfect White Tee and LAmade. Lightweight collections include ribbed knit tanks with matching bottoms, bright windbreaker hoodie jackets, and colorful tie-dyed athletic pants with matching pullovers. Lots of french terry brights and pastels too. Spring is in the air and so is tennis season. The new soft, moisture-wicking active dress with flared skirt and built-in bodysuit will keep you cool in style. Pair it with a new silver neoprene tennis bag.

Luxe45 has more jeans to choose from than ever, including Pistola cropped jeans, flares and ripped pairs, as well as beaded jean jackets. The new cropped flares from Commando are sure to be your next favorite thing. New hot accessories and shoes include the “hot mess, just doing my best” baseball cap, BAM bags that come in a variety of colors and sizes, and Denmark-based brand Ilse Jacobsen sandals.



























The boutique is hosting a special Spring Sale from today through Sunday, April 30:

10% off $50+

20% off $100+

30% off $150+

Luxe45 Lifestyle Boutique is located at 163 Maplewood Avenue, open Monday through Friday, 11:30 am – 5:30 pm; Saturday 12:00-5:30 pm; Sunday between 12-4 pm. Learn about the latest styles in stock by visiting @Luxe45lifestyle on Instagram.

About Luxe45 Lifestyle Boutique

Luxe45 Lifestyle Boutique is a clothing and lifestyle store that offers elevated athleisure essentials and ready-to-wear from women-owned labels, eco-conscious companies and brands that are fresh to the marketplace–from as far flung as Los Angeles and Brazil to as close as New York City. Swapping lighting design for leggings, South Orange raised founder Jill Behrman has created a chill-yet-chic space that sells fashions flanked by specialty gifts like artisanal handmade soaps and statement jewelry. Luxe45 Lifestyle Boutique opened in December 2021 and is located at 163 Maplewood Avenue, Maplewood, NJ 07040. Learn more at luxe45.com. Follow on Instagram @Luxe45lifestyle.

About Jill Behrman

Jill Behrman is the founder and owner of Luxe45 Lifestyle Boutique. She was raised in South Orange, New Jersey, and went to Parsons School of Design and Cooper Union. After working for design firms in New York City, she moved abroad to St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, and ultimately opened a design firm in Puerto Rico. For more than 20 years, she ran a successful 3,000-square-foot lighting showroom in Miami, FL, that featured more than 300 brands worldwide. After Jill sold the business, she set her entrepreneurial sights on returning to New Jersey to launch a new venture–Luxe45 Lifestyle Boutique.