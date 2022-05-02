Luxe45 Lifestyle Boutique Opens in Maplewood Village

From Luxe45 Lifestyle Boutique

A new destination for elevated athleisure gear and curated gifts

Athleisure wear enthusiasts are spoiled for choice at the new luxury boutique nestled in downtown Maplewood, Luxe45 Lifestyle Boutique. Founded by Jill Behrman, a born and raised South Orange resident who formerly owned a lighting showroom in Miami’s Design District, Luxe45 brings the heat with a side of LA-style and New York City edge to SOMa.

Whether you’re looking for a pair of eco-friendly leggings, a hip messenger bag or last-minute handcrafted gifts from small businesses nationwide, Luxe45 Lifestyle Boutique is a relaxing one-stop-shop for curated ready-to-wear clothes, accessories, and gifts. Clients appreciate the laid-back environment paired with the one-on-one attention owner Jill gives when finding the right workout gear for their diverse fitness routines.

“I returned to my roots to offer residents a boutique with elevated fitness attire. I have an architectural design background, which means I am obsessed with details–for me, getting dressed is an art. I believe your athleticwear can inspire your workout routine. My boutique offers an array of leggings and tops for those who do pilates, yoga, resistance, high intensity training, or those who just want edgy or sophisticated athleisure wear that takes them from day to night,” said Jill Behrman, owner and founder of Luxe45 Lifestyle Boutique.

Standout brands among others include hand-dyed NUX, funky Playground, sophisticated Varley and sustainably-produced Electric & Rose. The upcoming Mother’s Day special promotion of 15% off items will be from Sunday, May 1 through May 8. Visit the instagram account @Luxe45lifestyle for more information.

Luxe45 Lifestyle Boutique is located at 163 Maplewood Avenue, Maplewood, NJ. It is open Monday through Friday, 11:30 am – 5:30 pm; Saturday 12-5:30 pm; Sunday between 12-4 pm.

About Luxe45 Lifestyle Boutique

Luxe45 Lifestyle Boutique is a clothing and lifestyle store that offers elevated athleisure essentials from women-owned brands, eco-conscious companies and brands not easily found in the Maplewood shopping district–from as far flung as Los Angeles and Brazil to as close as New York City. Swapping lighting design for leggings, South Orange-born founder Jill Behrman has created a chill-yet-chic space that sells luxury athleticwear flanked by specialty gifts like artisanal handmade soaps and statement jewelry. Luxe45 Lifestyle Boutique opened in December 2021 and is located at 163 Maplewood Avenue, Maplewood, NJ 07040. Follow on instagram @Luxe45lifestyle.

About Jill Behrman

Jill Behrman is the founder and owner of Luxe45 Lifestyle Boutique. She was born and raised in South Orange, New Jersey, and went to Parsons School of Design and Cooper Union. After working for design firms in New York City, she moved abroad to St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, and ultimately opened a design firm in Puerto Rico. For more than 20 years, she ran a successful 3,000-square-foot lighting showroom in Miami, FL, that featured 175 brands worldwide. After Jill sold the business, she set her entrepreneurial sights on returning to New Jersey to launch a new venture–a luxury athleisure boutique that filled a gap for discerning fitness enthusiasts.