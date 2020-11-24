Maplewood Village Alliance to Host Outdoor Holiday Market on December 5

From Maplewood Village Alliance

The Maplewood Village Alliance is happy to announce its very own outdoor holiday market scheduled for Saturday, December 5th from 11:00 am – 5:00 pm.

Village merchants, along with outside vendors, will take to the streets to sell festive merchandise under appropriate local health and safety guidelines. In addition to the merchants and makers, there will be live music and a DJ.

“Supporting local business this holiday season is crucial to the success of our community. It’s no secret that Maplewood is home to numerous innovative and creative entrepreneurs and we want to give them another safe and responsible platform to reach the residents” said Deb Yohannan, Maplewood Village Alliance Manager.

The celebration begins at 11:00 am and runs until 5:00 pm. Maplewood Village Alliance ensures all health and safety guidelines will be followed throughout the event. For more information on the event as well as health and safety updates, please visit our Facebook page.

We look forward to seeing you!