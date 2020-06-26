Maplewood Ave in Maplewood Village Now a Pedestrian Zone 6 Nights a Week

From Maplewood Deputy Mayor Dean Dafis:

#pedestrianmall in Maplewood Village!

You asked for it, we made it happen at least for now, let’s see how it is received / ends up working. Temporary for now…

No more unsafe overcrowding on sidewalks where pedestrians and diners with and without face coverings are on top of each other, retail and other customers overtaken by outdoor diners eating or waiting in line to eat.