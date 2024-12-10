Maplewood Welcomes Mathnasium, New Math Learning Center

From Maplewood Village Alliance:

Maplewood Village welcomed new business Mathnasium with a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday December 6th, hosted by the Maplewood Village Alliance. Local elected Township Council Members, business owners, and residents attended in support of this new business.

What is it?

Mathnasium is a math learning center dedicated to offering children the guidance to develop strong math foundational skills required to succeed in both school and life. The focus is personalized lessons aimed to provide a supportive and engaging learning environment, to help students build confidence, develop problem-solving skills, and achieve academic success.

Why this business?

The franchise owners, the Bhawsar family, along with the center director Jenna Vargas, truly believe that math is a foundational skill that all can master. They are passionate about math and want to make every child feel that way as well. They explain how the Mathnasium mission of ‘Teach children math so that they understand it, master it, and love it. Math can change their lives, and they can change the world,’ truly resonated with them, and was instrumental in their deciding to choose Mathnasium as a way to give back to the community.









Why Maplewood

The owners emphasize how they are “glad to be in the heart of Essex county as both residents, and local business owners, catering to Maplewood, South Orange, Millburn and the neighboring communities.” They chose Maplewood as it is a prime location due to “the vibrancy of the downtown, its close knit community, and support for locally owned businesses.”

Additional information

Mathnasium supports students from grades K to 12 and also offers specialized test prep for SAT® & ACT®. They are open Monday-Friday 3:30pm to 7:30pm, and Saturdays 10am to 2pm. Parents can book a free non-obligatory assessment on their website https://www.mathnasium.com/maplewood, or by calling 973-996-8060.