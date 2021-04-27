Maplewood’s Brave Floral Supports Planned Parenthood This Mother’s Day

From Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan New Jersey

When approached with the opportunity to support her local Planned Parenthood for Mother’s Day 2021, Valerie Braverman jumped at the chance. Braverman’s independent flower shop & creative studio, Brave Floral, is based in the heart of Maplewood Village. Brave Floral created a one-of-a-kind arrangement for Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan New Jersey (PPMNJ) in advance of Mother’s Day, with a portion of proceeds from each order going directly to the nonprofit. Brave’s delivery area covers many of the towns served by PPMNJ, including Montclair, Newark, East Orange, and Short Hills.

“I feel so passionately that one of the most powerful things a woman can do for herself is to be an active participant in her reproductive health. As a new mother in my mid-30s, I’ve made decisions in my reproductive journey and navigated thru infertility issues. Even the smallest decision can be a loaded, emotional rollercoaster and one that can feel isolating at times without the proper support. Planned Parenthood provides resources and support, without prejudice or judgment, for any individual to take the reins of their health. This Mother’s Day, I’m excited to team up with Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan New Jersey to boost awareness of the impact of their services and help raise funds so they can continue providing top-notch care for us and our local community,” said Brave owner Valerie Braverman.

“2020 was an incredibly challenging year. PPMNJ never missed a beat and continued serving our patients even through the apex of the pandemic. It is wonderful to have community partners, like Brave Floral, want to step up and help us continue our mission to ‘care, no matter what,’” said Director of Communications and External Affairs, Erin Chung.

