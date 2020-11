Just four weeks ago, the town of Maplewood began sporting some brand new ink. Springfield Avenue now boasts a tattoo shop which will focus on creating custom designs in an environment welcoming to the well-inked and novices alike.

Ant Sivik and Charlie Johnson, co-owners of Raven’s Quill . . .

Dear readers, if you are seeing this box, you are reading one of the very few current articles behind our paywall. Village Green has been making the vast majority of our content FREE and OUTSIDE the paywall in order to disseminate vital information during the spread of COVID-19. To help us keep the lights on and pay our vendors and freelancers, please consider subscribing for just $45/year, $15/quarter or $5/month.