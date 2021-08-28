New Store ‘my CBD Organics’ To Open in Maplewood 

From my CBD Organics

The ‘my CBD Organics’ retail store officially opens its newest location on Saturday, September 4 in Maplewood, New Jersey. my CBD Organics are retail stores that sell premium, non-GMO, luxury-quality CBD products that are certified and accessibly priced. The premiere CBD products are made in the USA and deliver on the mind, body, and skin-enhancing, yet non-intoxicating power of CBD, which numerous academic and medical journal studies have discovered. These wellness boutiques around the country are all fashioned in the same bright, stylish manner of the Maplewood store. Each of the hemp-derived CBD items sold in their stores can be traced online, to acquaint unfamiliar patrons of the products’ quality ingredients, authenticity, and lab reports; and to reassure them that CBD will not make users high. The Grand Opening proudly has the support of the City of Maplewood, the Mayor, the Maplewood Chambers of Commerce, and Maplewood Village Alliance, all of whom will have a representative present at the Maplewood Avenue opening event.

The brand chose the Essex County city as the site for their newest boutique store because the owners recognized that, “Maplewood sits at the crossroads of Essex County, and touches various members of the city’s diverse communities, who are largely united in their call for plant-based wellness solutions; and we are excited to answer that call with our new location,” said Giovanni Paul, co-owner.

The accelerated rise of the CBD industry has overwhelmed the market with cheap, low-quality products across the country and including across the state of New Jersey. The sellers also often have little if any CBD or hemp education and are merely interested in making sales. By contrast, all items sold at my CBD Organics shops undergo third-party testing, which ensures that consumers will receive the highest quality, premium products, as well as free CBD 101 insight about the cannabis plant and a deep dive about the uses of each of the store’s products from knowledgeable customer care representatives who are trained to educate consumers on all of the great benefits that CBD has to offer.

“CBD is positioned to become a multi-billion-dollar industry in 2022, and we’re excited about the explosive growth of the industry and its uses for emotional, mental and physical wellness,” shared Sharquana Paul, co-owner of my CBD Organics Maplewood, NJ store. “We’re committed to becoming the industry standard in high-quality CBD products, to demonstrate how all CBD is not equal.”

my CBD Organics exclusively and uniquely features one single brand of CBD products in their stores—the Organic Touch brand CBD products, which the company cultivated with care. As their additional retail stores begin to roll out across the country, company executives are confident that the excellence of their product brand, in both how they are made and how effectively and rapidly they work, will continue to create a tremendous demand to become owners.

ABOUT my CBD Organics

my CBD Organics is a retail store headquartered in Lawrenceville, GA, which hopes to become the largest independent CBD store in the U.S. They are aligned to become the most transparent CBD product creators in the country, about product quality and efficacy. Each customer who purchases my CBD Organics products online or in store, can review the certification of their product with just a search inquiry on the my CBD Organics website. The Organic Touch brand of CBD products found in my CBD Organics stores are only sold in their stores around the U.S. or on their company website, exclusively.