NJ.com: Maplewood Has the Best Pizza In NJ!

It’s official. Maplewood is home to the best pizza in New Jersey.

That’s according to NJ.com’s latest edition of New Jersey’s 101 best pizzas, which featured a brand new No. 1 — the Upside Down Pie at Corner Slice on Boyden Avenue in Maplewood.

Per NJ.com: “Corner Slice serves pizza that looks Sicilian but is much lighter and airier — don’t be surprised if you crush three slices without even thinking. The light crunchiness of this pie is one of the most unique textures in all of New Jersey food.”

When Corner Slice opened in February, co-owner David Poran told Village Green, “There’s so much great pizza here. We didn’t want to make another round pie. You want to differentiate yourself, do something different. Do it really, really well, and make the place into a place you want to come to.”

Co-owner and pizza chef Mike Bergemann has delivered.

Corner Slice celebrated the ranking on Instagram, posting, “We’re so grateful for all the love since moving the shop back home. to be at the top of the list full of legends after just 7 month–it’s unreal. Thank you to everyone who supports us! You’re the reason we can keep pushing every day.”

Also on NJ.com’s list, coming in at #26: The Maple Bacon Pie at Artie’s on Newark Way.

Noting that Artie’s, formerly Arturo’s moved across town from Maplewood Village, NJ.com wrote, “The new space is modern with an open floor plan, but they are still slinging some of the best Neapolitan pies you can find, with an ever-changing seasonal menu. The maple bacon pie, with bacon, shaved onion, parmigiano and a splash of Pennsylvania maple syrup, strikes a delightful sweet and salty balance.”

Artie’s is just around the corner from Corner Slice. And Artie’s owner Fred Shandler is Corner Slice’s landlord. Shandler has been working to make the area a destination, with multiple new business popping up including Pallet Brewing, Porto Rossa, Perla Oyster Bar, and Wheelhouse cheese shop.

