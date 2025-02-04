Pollock Properties Group To Collaborate On “Collecting for a Cause” For LA Fire Relief With Maplewood Mercantile 

From Pollock Properties Group:

COLLECTING FOR A CAUSE

Come Together for LA Relief, NJ! Let’s Make a Difference for Families, Firefighters & Furry Friends in LA. The wildfire damage in Los Angeles may feel insurmountable, but the compassion and generosity of the MAPSO community can make a difference when we come together!⁠

⁠

THIS SATURDAY, February 8th, 10 AM to 5 PM – Fundraising Open House at Maplewood Mercantile (145 Dunnell Rd).⁠

Pollock Properties Group and the incredible co-op at Maplewood Mercantile have teamed up to collect gift cards to directly support needs in LA. We’re calling on you to dig into your holiday stash for $25+ gift cards from Visa, Mastercard, Amex, ⁠Target, Trader Joe’s, or other national chains! Bring them in and enter to win giveaways, as well as enjoy:

– Free entertainment from amazing local talent at around 2pm

– Delicious treats from The Able Baker⁠

– Refreshing, non-alcoholic sips (it’s a family-friendly event!)⁠

– In-store discounts

– FREE goodie bags for the first 75 attendees

– and multiple chances to enter to win a giveaway provided by these beloved local businesses:

A Self-Intimacy Kit from Angie Enger

Wine basket from Bonhomie Wine Imports

Gift basket from Botanica Boutique

Framed original photograph of David Lynch from Claire Weiss

$100 class Gift Card from Craft Club Studio

Custom Pottery Vase from Date and Prune Pottery

Free 20-minute consultation from EmpowerEd Mindful Solutions

Beauty products Basket from Erins Faces

Gift Bag of good bottle items from Good Bottle Refill Shop

½ Hour consultation complete with write -up email from Grit & Honey

Coupon from Hopscotch

Gift basket with Leather jacket, vintage locket, candles and more from Maplewood Mercantile

Custom designed Art Notepad from Natalie Crandall

Home Design Consultation from Pollock Properties Group

Coupon/voucher for small business services from Sarah McNamara

Original Artwork from Sherry Sacks

Natural gemstone necklace with sterling silver clasp (retails $365+) from Solo Jewelry Shop

A 3-month subscription to SOMACYCLE from SOMACYCLE

10 pack class credits from Studio 509

Gift basket with $25 Gift card, camp mug, coffee beans, 2 sugar cookies worth $75 from The Able Baker

Custom flower arrangement from Wildly Floral

Can’t find any gift cards to donate? No problem! We’ll have scan codes available during the event for direct donations. ⁠

All donations and gift cards will be directed to @lacando_org (LA CAN DO) helping furnish homes, @lafdfoundation (LAFD Foundation), equipping the fire fighting heroes and @pasadenahumane (Pasadena Humane), caring for and fostering the furry friends who have been displaced.⁠

Let’s turn our collective generosity into real impact. We can’t wait to see you there.⁠

#CollectingForACause #MAPSOStrong#PollockPropertiesGroup #MaplewooMercantile#TogetherWeGive #CareServeGive #HelpLA

KNOWLEDGE IS POWER – Join these LIVE, free+confidential, weekly Webinars to learn everything you need to know if you are Buying or Selling a Home in 2025

Every Tuesday at 7pm – PPGU: Buying a Home with the P10 Process with Alexandra Felicetti & Agents from PPG. Alex will walk you through the overwhelming process of buying a home, using our straight-forward P10 home buyer process. Come with questions! Register HERE

Every Thursdays at 7pm – PPGU: Selling Your Home with the P7 Process with Vanessa Pollock & the Agents of PPG. Whether you are downsizing, relocating, or simply running out of bathrooms for your growing family, these Experts will help you feel informed and empowered in your decision making, as you learn about the 7 steps EVERY home Seller must take, and how PPG provides all-inclusive service to handle it ALL. Register for this confidential webinar HERE

IT IS COLD OUTSIDE, BUT SPRING MARKET HAS KICKED OFF ALREADY!

This month, watch our social media, website or Zillow for that matter, as we continue to roll out our early Spring Market listings. Our socials keep you updated on how many offers are coming in on listings and what we have coming to market soon. So far, based on our January listings, we can report that the buyer demand is even HIGHER than last year!

IG and FB: @pollockpropertiesgroup

Web: www.pollockpropertiesgroup.com

Click HERE to track your home value

Click HERE to read our Blog

Click HERE to receive our Friday Features newsletter, read by 3000+ people weekly, all about real estate, home design, local events, charities and so much more!

We hope your February is full of possibility, community, education … and generosity!!

WITH GRATITUDE –

all the fine folks at PPG

