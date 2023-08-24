South Orange Downtown Announces the Return of the Food Stroll & Pub Crawl on Sunday, September 10

From South Orange Downtown:

Food-lovers will be spoiled for choice in South Orange’s downtown district on Sunday, September 10th from 1-4pm. Hosted by South Orange Downtown (SODT), the Food Stroll & Pub Crawl is a family friendly event that showcases the district’s diverse restaurants and unique retailers.

For one day only, hundreds will gather downtown to stroll and sample delectable bites and beverages at over 15 local eateries, while retailers will be offering great discounts and promotions. Attendees can eat their way around downtown by purchasing a wristband in advance or at the event. Advance purchase wristbands are $40 (adults), $20 (Seton Hall students & faculty), $15 (kids 2-12) and children 2 and under are free. Tickets are an additional $5 on the day of the event and can be purchased at the event’s ticket station at Spiotta Park.

Strollers will sample an array of food from participating establishments, including Ariyoshi, BayLeaf, BGR, Chipoba, Grid Iron Waffle Shop, The Fox & Falcon by David Burke, Martin’s Pretzels, Miti Miti, Osteria Del Corso, Neighbors Wine Shop, Pandang, Papillon 25, Three Daughters Bakery, Tito’s Burritos & Wings,The Order, Village Hall Tavern & Beer Garden and Walia Ethiopian Restaurant.

Pub crawl specials will be available for purchase at an additional cost from Osteria Del Corso, Papillon 25, Village Hall and The Fox & Falcon by David Burke. For those who love to shop small, special offers will be available at Kitchen a la Mode, Sadie’s, The Gift Dispatch and CLAY by Indigo Road Studio.

For a full list of participating businesses and to purchase wristbands visit www.southorangedowntown.org/food-stroll-pub-crawl-2023. Limited tickets available. Follow @southorangedowntown on Instagram and Facebook for the latest downtown news and events.

Press Contact

Lisa Szulewski, Events & Marketing Coordinator

lisa@southorangedowntown.org

973-763-6899