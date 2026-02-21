South Orange Hopes to Score Big During the World Cup

South Orange Village is gearing up to capitalize on the FIFA World Cup coming to MetLife Stadium in July, by creating community events around soccer — and is encouraging residents to participate in the planning.

The ultimate culmination of 104 matches across 48 teams and 39 days and 16 cities, with the final game at MetLife in East Rutherford, is bound to create an exciting atmosphere, South Orange leaders say, and they are eager to make the most of this moment.

The Village’s location on the NJ Transit line also makes it convenient for soccer fans who can’t attend the World Cup in person to watch and celebrate with others.

“As a North Jersey community along the direct train route to several matches, we are in a great position to make the most of this historic moment and help our residents feel connected to one of the world’s biggest events and the excitement surrounding it,” said Village Council Member Patricia Canning.

South Orange Mayor Sheena Collum expressed her eagerness to host a community event.

“One exciting highlight will be a large community watch party at Meadowland Park for the USA vs. Australia match on June 19 at 3 p.m.,” Collum said. “This is about more than just a match — it’s about creating an inclusive celebration where neighbors connect, support our local businesses and make lasting memories for our young people.”

Council members Canning and Summer Jones also hope to create a sense of community in the planning and are encouraging residents to attend the FIFA World Cup 2026 planning and volunteer meeting, which will be held at the Baird Center and virtually on Wednesday, February 25, at 7 p.m.

“World Cup has a long global history, and in today’s climate, it is more important than ever to promote diversity, unity and international togetherness,” Jones said. “South Orange embodies those values.”

According to Collum, “residents can expect an afternoon of food trucks, a beer garden, soccer-themed activities for kids and adults, and a massive LED screen where we can gather together to cheer on Team USA.”

Willem Pohl is an 11th grade student at Columbia High School and is working with Village Green as part of a grant from the New Jersey Civic Information Consortium.