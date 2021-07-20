BusinessCommunity

Springfield Ave Partnership Hosts New Neighbors Meet-and-Greet, July 21

by The Village Green
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

From Springfield Avenue Partnership and General Store Cooperative:

Springfield Avenue Partnership and General Store Cooperative are hosting a New Neighbors Meet-and-Greet on July 21 from 4-7 pm at Yale Corner at the corner of Yale Street and Springfield Avenue in Maplewood (1866 Springfield Avenue).

Everyone is welcome, whether you’re brand new to town or you’ve lived here for years.

Enjoy treats including lemonade from Three Daughters Baking Co and Puras Palettas popsicles courtesy of Vacations by Heather; adults are welcome to BYO as well. There will be a beer tasting from SOMA Brewing Company (across the street in the General Store), all are available while supplies last!

Other local organizations and businesses will be there with giveaways and information so you can learn about some of the fun things these towns have to offer, including the Maplewood Department of Recreation, the Achieve Foundation, SOMA Justice, the Maplewood Library, the Village Green, Good Bottle Refill Shop, South Orange Village Center Alliance and more!

 

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

‘Higher Than Normal’ Chlorine Levels at Maplewood Pool...

INTERVIEW: Maplewood Filmmakers Chris and Trenesa Danuser Talk...

Lydia Johnson Dance to Present Free Outdoor Performance...

Become a Sponsor for the Annual Duck Race

Maplewood Township Updates Recycling Guidelines

MapSo Spotlight: Maplewoodian and Third-Year Medical Student, Ikenna...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE