Springfield Ave Partnership Hosts New Neighbors Meet-and-Greet, July 21

From Springfield Avenue Partnership and General Store Cooperative:

Springfield Avenue Partnership and General Store Cooperative are hosting a New Neighbors Meet-and-Greet on July 21 from 4-7 pm at Yale Corner at the corner of Yale Street and Springfield Avenue in Maplewood (1866 Springfield Avenue).

Everyone is welcome, whether you’re brand new to town or you’ve lived here for years.

Enjoy treats including lemonade from Three Daughters Baking Co and Puras Palettas popsicles courtesy of Vacations by Heather; adults are welcome to BYO as well. There will be a beer tasting from SOMA Brewing Company (across the street in the General Store), all are available while supplies last!

Other local organizations and businesses will be there with giveaways and information so you can learn about some of the fun things these towns have to offer, including the Maplewood Department of Recreation, the Achieve Foundation, SOMA Justice, the Maplewood Library, the Village Green, Good Bottle Refill Shop, South Orange Village Center Alliance and more!