Springfield Avenue Masked Portraits: Deanna Taylor-Heacock of Good Bottle Refill Shop

Village Green is featuring the Masked Portrait Series from the Springfield Avenue Partnership. The series highlights businesses and their owners on Springfield Avenue in Maplewood, and how they continue to operate safely and with optimal customer service during the coronavirus pandemic.

Today, meet Deanna Taylor-Heacock, owner of Good Bottle Refill Shop.

Deanna Taylor-Heacock opened Good Bottle Refill Shop with a mission: to find a more sustainable way to package and sell lotions and potions (think dish soap, hand sanitizer, shampoo, laundry detergent). The refill-your-own container system was upended in March by the closing of retail stores, so Deanna quickly moved to a delivery and curbside model while keeping operations sustainable. Now, Good Bottle is back open for in-person shopping and still offering local delivery.

Good Bottle Refill Shop

1875 Springfield Avenue within the General Store Cooperative

goodbottlerefillshop.com

(305) 898-3857