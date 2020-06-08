Business Maplewood

The Cassidy Set to Reopen for Takeout June 9 in Maplewood, Outdoor Dining to Follow

The Cassidy in Maplewood Village is returning!

Per an instagram post this weekend, The Cassidy has announced, “We are coming back!!! @thecassidybarkitchen will be open for takeout starting on Tuesday, June 9th!! Outdoor seating options will be made available soon after! Make sure to order from us via our website or give us a call, we miss all of our customers and can’t wait to start up again!”

Gov. Phil Murphy has announced that outdoor dining can resume on June 15, as part of the second phase of New Jersey’s reopening. Maplewood’s Township Committee passed a number of resolutions in late May allowing for the expansion of outdoor dining in anticipation of the reopening measures.

 

