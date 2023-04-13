The Ethical Mattress Company Features Custom-Made Pillows From Woman-Founded Company

From The Ethical Mattress Company:

The Ethical Mattress Company recently expanded its offering of custom-made pillows from The Pillow Bar, a woman-founded company in Texas. Offering a full selection of styles and sizes, available with either 100% Down fill or with a proprietary Down-Alternative blend, each pillow from The Pillow Bar is made to the customer’s individual needs and personalized, providing each sleeper with their ideal and unique combination of loft, support and comfort.

Hunting for the best pillow for her husband, who had just undergone spinal surgery, Pillow Bar founder Merrimac Dillon ordered dozens of pillows trying to find the best option. Her curiosity of ‘what makes a good pillow’ inspired her to cut open the pillows to see what was inside – and what she found was shocking. That’s when Merrimac decided to create a new pillow, one made from clean and non-toxic ingredients, one that would help her customers sleep better knowing what’s inside. From there, The Pillow Bar was born.

“These pillows have been a huge hit with our customers” said Bryan Umiker, owner of The Ethical Mattress store and a long-time Maplewood resident. “They feel amazing, so soft and supportive. I have people ordering them over the phone based on recommendations from friends.” While each pillow is custom-made and shipped direct to the customer’s home, Umiker said he also keeps a selection of the pillows in stock at his Millburn Avenue store just in case a customer doesn’t want to wait.

Each pillow is made in Texas by an all-woman team utilizing in-house, patented machines that have been manufactured from the ground up. Each pillow is filled with either pure down or down alternative fill to the customer’s unique specifications, determined by their height, age and sleep position. Picked by Forbes and Oprah as their favorite down pillow, Pillow Bar pillows are sold at fine retailers across the country.

Located in Millburn, the Ethical Mattress Company features mattresses, pillows and bedding made from certified organic and natural materials. “Every mattress we sell is exceptionally well-made from natural materials like cotton, wool and natural latex, and they’re all made locally, right here in New Jersey,” Umiker said.