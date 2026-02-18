Tito’s Burritos & Wings To Close All Locations, Including its Downtown South Orange Restaurant

Tito’s Burritos & Wings will close all its locations — South Orange, Summit and Ridgewood — on March 1, 2026. The first Tito’s opened 21 years ago and the one in South Orange has been a part of downtown for 11 years.

In that time, Tito’s has also been a part of the community, participating in Food Strolls, partnering with Seton Hall’s WSOU radio station, making food donations to non-profits helping with food insecurity and sponsoring meals for health care workers at local hospitals during COVID.

Tito’s owners could not be reached for comment on Wednesday, but one store manager said the owners decided to close because business was not as good in the last few years as it had been. Tito’s posted the following letter to patrons on its website:

Dear Tito’s family,

After 21 unforgettable years, we’ve made the difficult decision to close all Tito’s Burritos & Wings. Our final day of operation will be Sunday, March 1.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for being part of this journey — whether you came to know Tito’s recently or have been with us since the beginning in May of 2005 — your support, stories, celebrations, and countless shared meals have meant more to us than we can ever fully express.

Hopefully you’ll stop in to enjoy the “It’s All Good” experience with us one more time!

We are incredibly grateful for the community that grew around this little restaurant and we will carry those memories with us always. We wish you and your families all the very best in the years ahead.

With thanks & gratitude,

Tito’s Burritos & Wings