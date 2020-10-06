Vendor Applications for South Orange Open Air Holiday Market Due Oct 11

From South Orange Village Center Alliance:

The South Orange Village Center Alliance (SOVCA) is looking for local craftspeople, artisans and vendors to participate in our upcoming Open Air Holiday Market. This market is a temporary outdoor retail outlet that will sell finely crafted jewelry, apparel, accessories, art and gift items made by many of our area’s finest local artisans and craftspeople. The Open Air Holiday Market will be open for 5 Thursdays – 11/19, 12/3, 12/10, 12/17, 12/24 (x-mas eve) from 4-8 PM and on Small Business Saturday, 11/28 from 11 AM to 4 PM. The market will be located in the Sloan Street Parking Lot (opposite the NJ Transit Train Station). The market will provide the community with great gift options while offering a safe shopping experience.

Here are the requirements:

Products need to be home-made or otherwise unique; i.e. products that one cannot readily find at a retail store in our area.

Merchants should be from Northern New Jersey, with a preference given to those merchants from South Orange, Maplewood and Essex County.

Merchants will manage their own point of sales system. SOVCA will not facilitate any sales.

Merchants will be responsible for their full setup (including tent, tables, chairs, etc…).

Merchants must use a 10×10 white tent. All other tents will require market approval.

Merchants must promote the market on social media and through their own personal marketing channels.

Merchants accepted into the market will pay $50 per market. You can opt to participate in one or all markets. $250 for a 6 market commitment ($50 savings).

If you are interested in being a vendor at the market, please complete the online application. All applications must be submitted by Sunday, October 11 at 11:59 p.m. For more information or inquiries please email [email protected]

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT AN ONLINE APPLICATION.