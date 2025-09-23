BusinessSouth Orange

Village Marketplace Looking to Open in South Orange in October

by Laura Griffin

The owners of the Village Marketplace are also working toward opening the restaurant that is above the store, but say that will open at a later date.

Downtown South Orange will soon have a grocery store again.

Owners of the new Village Marketplace in South Orange are looking to open the store in the space where Ashley Market was as soon as October 15.

The 23,0000-square-foot space has been reconfigured, adding more shelving to provide space for a wider selection of food, including additional refrigerators and freezers, said Manager Marty Sacci. It will still have ready-made meal options, seafood, a meat market, a carving station, a juice bar and a bakery, he said. “And there will be room for a better selection of groceries,” Sacci said.

The space has been under reconstruction since February, when Ashley Market closed, with upgrades being made to the electrical system, refrigeration equipment, ventilation, the lighting and the flooring, Sacci said.

Sacci said the owners of the Village Marketplace are also working toward opening the restaurant that is above the store.

The renovation includes more shelving and longer aisles for additional products. (Photo by Laura Griffin)

Workers are putting in equipment in anticipation of a projected Oct. 15 opening date. (Photo by Laura Griffin)

 

