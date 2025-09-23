Village Marketplace Looking to Open in South Orange in October

Downtown South Orange will soon have a grocery store again.

Owners of the new Village Marketplace in South Orange are looking to open the store in the space where Ashley Market was as soon as October 15.

The 23,0000-square-foot space has been reconfigured, adding more shelving to provide space for a wider selection of food, including additional refrigerators and freezers, said Manager Marty Sacci. It will still have ready-made meal options, seafood, a meat market, a carving station, a juice bar and a bakery, he said. “And there will be room for a better selection of groceries,” Sacci said.

The space has been under reconstruction since February, when Ashley Market closed, with upgrades being made to the electrical system, refrigeration equipment, ventilation, the lighting and the flooring, Sacci said.

Sacci said the owners of the Village Marketplace are also working toward opening the restaurant that is above the store.