Words Bookstore in Maplewood Will Be Closed Effective Sunday Night

From Words Bookstore:

We are suspending public operations at [words] Bookstore effective 6 PM this evening. We are taking this action after monitoring federal, state and local health official statements, and, in particular, in accordance with the actions taken by our local schools and libraries.

After Hurricane Sandy, we stayed open as much as possible to serve our community. Under the current circumstances, we believe that the opposite course is in the best interests of our community. Our goal is not only to keep our customers and staff safe and healthy, but also to protect the most vulnerable among us by reducing opportunities to spread the virus and thereby doing the best that we can to assist with efforts to “flatten the curve” of the pandemic. See, e.g., https://www.npr.org/sections/ health-shots/2020/03/13/ 815502262/flattening-a- pandemics-curve-why-staying- home-now-can-save-lives We take great pride in our mission of serving as a community hub and bringing people together. At this extraordinary time, however, the best way for us to help the community is to close the bookstore to the public.

It will be possible, as always, to shop, order and pay for books at wordsbookstore.com to be shipped, and we expect to put in place within the next few days a local home delivery service. Our customers also can order digital audiobooks from our partner libro.fm at https://libro.fm/ wordsbookstore. We will continue to work behind the scenes and look forward to resuming normal (or even better!) operations soon. We appreciate your understanding and support, and wish all of you and your families the best during these difficult times.

Jonah and Ellen Zimiles