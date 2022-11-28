25th Annual Parenting Center Annual Toy Drive Runs Through December 16

From CHS:

Now in its 25th year, the South Orange & Maplewood School District’s Parenting Center Annual Toy Drive provides gifts for children in our District. Last year the toy drive benefitted over 450 children and 150 families in our two communities. Each year the district counts on members of the community to help bring the spirit of the holidays to those in need in our communities. The easiest and safest way to contribute is by donating in one of the following ways:

Make an on-line tax-deductible contribution at https://gofund.me/6d48284e or search SOMSD Annual Holiday Toy Drive on www.gofundme.com;

Drop off a new toy in a toy drop-off bin at any one of our District elementary schools from November 18 – December 16 (only new toys);

Mail a check, payable to SOMSD Parenting Center to 525 Academy Street, Maplewood, NJ 07040;

Buy One, Donate One at the following local stores: Sparkhouse, Paper Hat, Toy Division and Words. When you shop at these stores, you can purchase a gift or gift

card.

Download (PDF, 974KB)

The money raised from this drive will be used to buy from our local stores who could use our support, and as always, 100% of the money donated will be used to buy gifts. Link to flyer when you click on the image above or by clicking here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1azVbHzdUeKnRy7H4-vOy7ixyhaYPrzYF/view.