6th Annual Lunar Fest NJ will Celebrate Year of the Snake in Maplewood

The celebration of the Lunar New Year, one of the most important holidays in many Asian cultures, returns to The Woodland on January 26.

Lunar Fest NJ will return on Sunday, January 26, 2025 to The Woodland in Maplewood for its 6th annual celebration of the Lunar New Year, one of the most important holidays in many Asian cultures. Organized by SOMA Cross Cultural Works, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, this year’s festival celebrates the Year of the Snake, a symbol of wisdom, elegance, and transformation—an ideal time for personal growth and new beginnings.

From noon to 4 p.m. at The Woodland, 60 Woodland Road, attendees will have the opportunity to see dynamic performances representing Chinese, Korean, Japanese and Vietnamese cultures, including lion dances, Korean drumming, fan dances, martial arts and acrobatic performances. There will also be interactive children’s activities, unique merchandise and a variety of Asian cuisines from local vendors. The event is free, and all are welcome at this celebration of culture and community.

Since its inception, Lunar Fest NJ has become a much-anticipated event in Maplewood, drawing more than 500 attendees last year. This year’s festival is supported by numerous sponsors including Seton Hall University, the Township of Maplewood, The DeCicco Group | Compass, Zen Wushu, Hudson Immersion School and Living Smiles Dentistry. 

Want to get involved beforehand? Here’s how:

  • Volunteer: SOMA Cross Cultural Works seeks dedicated volunteers to assist with event planning and organization.  Contact lunarfestnj@somaccw.org.
  • Donate: Donations help put on the event and are tax-deductible. Contributions help keep these events free. Donate via Venmo @soma-ccw.
  • Sponsor: To become a sponsor, contact lunarfestnj@somaccw.org for details.

For event updates or to RSVP, visit the SOMA Cross Cultural Works website or follow Lunar Fest NJ on Facebook and Instagram.

Photos courtesy of SOMA Cross Cultural Works.

