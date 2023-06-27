A New Tradition to Celebrate Our Nation’s Independence Takes Place This Saturday, July 1 in Meadowland Park

From The Meadowland Park Conservancy:

“Star Spangled South Orange” has something for everyone on July 1

The Meadowland Park Conservancy (MPC) is partnering with South Orange Village to bring a new tradition to Flood’s Hill to celebrate the July 4th holiday weekend. The family-friendly event begins at 6pm and will feature a truly American array of entertainment and activities.

Bring your blankets and lawn chairs to cheer on the contestants in the return of the Town Hall Deli Sloppy Joe Eating Contest…listen to the beautiful sounds of the South Orange Symphony Orchestra performing Americana favorites…and watch as the iconic film “1776” tells the story of our nation’s founding on the big screen. At the end of the film, as the founders sign the declaration, audience members will be given sparklers to light and create a grand finale for the evening.

Plus food trucks, kids’ games from the South Mountain Y, a bead and bracelet bar from the Neon Tea Party and more. It’s all free thanks to generous support from SOPAC, Town Hall Deli and the South Mountain Y.

If you’d like to be considered for the Town Hall Deli Sloppy Joe Eating Contest, get in touch with our friends at THD by calling or texting 973-980-2775, emailing TownHallDeli@gmail.com or stopping by the deli at 71 1st St. in South Orange.