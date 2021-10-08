Applications to be a Vendor at the South Orange Downtown Open Air Holiday Market are Due Oct. 15

From South Orange Downtown

South Orange Downtown is looking for local craftspeople, artisans and vendors to participate in our upcoming holiday market. This market is a temporary outdoor retail outlet that will sell finely crafted jewelry, apparel, accessories, art and gift items made by many of our area’s finest local artisans and craftspeople. The Open Air Holiday Market will open on Small Business Saturday, 11/27 from 10 AM to 3 PM and 4 Thursdays in December – 12/2, 12/9, 12/16 and 12/23 from 1-6 PM. The market will be located in the Sloan Street Parking Lot (opposite the NJ Transit Train Station). The market will provide the community with great gift options while offering a safe shopping experience.

Here are the requirements:

Products need to be home-made or otherwise unique; i.e. products that one cannot readily find at a retail store in our area.

Merchants should be from Northern New Jersey, with a preference given to those merchants from South Orange, Maplewood and Essex County.

Merchants will manage their own point of sales system. South Orange Downtown will not facilitate any sales.

Merchants will be responsible for their full setup (including tent, tables, chairs, etc…).

Merchants must use a 10×10 white tent.

Merchants must promote the market on social media and through their own personal marketing channels.

Merchants accepted into the market will pay $50 per market. You can opt to participate in one or all markets. $200 for a 5 market commitment ($50 savings).

If you are interested in being a vendor at the market, please complete the online application. All applications must be submitted by Friday, October 15 at 11:59 p.m. Spots are limited, we will notify you by October 18th to let you know if you’ve been accepted into the market. Upon acceptance to participate in the Open Air Holiday Market you will be given additional information. Please email lisa@southorangedown.org with any questions or concerns.

About South Orange Downtown

Originally founded in 1991 as a Main Street organization, South Orange Downtown is a 501(c)3 non profit dedicated to making the downtown business district a vibrant place to live, work, and enjoy through events, beautification and advocacy for the downtown businesses. South Orange Downtown is the longest-operating Main Street Community in New Jersey. The organization’s mission is to strengthen the vitality of the downtown business district by supporting existing businesses and attracting new ones to improve the Village’s retail mix; raising funds for improvement and public art projects; producing events that complement existing stores and services; maintaining a clean, safe, and pedestrian-friendly downtown; and helping the governing body manage new development while preserving the attractive architectural legacy of the downtown area. The organization is run by an Executive Director and a volunteer board of directors made up of property owners, business owners, residents and other stakeholders. The organization produces key downtown events, including the Under Cover Music Fest, Summer Saturdays, Farmers Market, Hometown Holiday and more. For more information, visit southorangedowntown.org.