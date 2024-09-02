Back to School Safety Reminders for Drivers and Pedestrians

From the Maplewood Police Department:

As the first day of school nears, the Maplewood Police Department would like to remind motorists and pedestrians to be especially cautious during the times when children would most likely be traveling to and from school. Although we should always be mindful of the rules and laws of the road, with the upcoming school openings extra caution should be utilized for everyone’s safety.

Motorists should leave with ample time to get to your destination and avoid school routes if possible to help with the congestion. School Motorists should evaluate whether its necessary to drive to school instead of walking to school on a beautiful day.

In 2024/2025 school year, the school times and corners will remain the same as the previous year. Expect extra attention from Maplewood Police Officers and parking enforcement around the schools. You may visit the SOMSD website for dangerous routes to avoid. https://www.somsd.k12.nj.us/ district/transportation/ hazardous-routes/

Motorist Safety Tips

Look out for pedestrians everywhere, at all times.

Use extra caution when driving in hard-to-see conditions, such as bad weather.

Slow down and be prepared to stop when turning or otherwise entering a crosswalk.

Yield to pedestrians in crosswalks and stop well back from the crosswalk to give other vehicles an opportunity to see the crossing pedestrians so they can stop too.

Never pass vehicles stopped at a crosswalk. There may be people crossing where you can’t see.

Follow the speed limit, especially around people on the street, in school zones and in neighborhoods where children are present.

Be extra cautious when backing up and look for pedestrian.

Pedestrian Safety Tips

Follow the rules of the road and obey signs and signals.

Walk on sidewalks whenever they are available.

If there is no sidewalk, walk facing traffic and as far from traffic as possible.

Cross streets at crosswalks or intersections. Look for cars in all directions, including those turning left or right.

If a crosswalk or intersection is not available, locate a well-lit area where you have the best view of traffic. Wait for a gap in traffic that allows enough time to cross safely; continue watching for traffic as you cross.

Watch for cars entering or exiting driveways or backing up in parking lots.

Avoid alcohol and drugs when walking; they impair your abilities and your judgment.

Embrace walking as a healthy form of transportation – get up, get out and get moving.

Have a safe and wonderful school year!