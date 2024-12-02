Baker Street Winter Flea in Maplewood Returns on Sunday, December 8

From Baker Street Winter Flea:

The much-anticipated Baker Street Winter Flea is back and bigger than ever! Join us on Sunday, December 8th, from 11am to 4pm, as Baker Street transforms into a vibrant winter wonderland celebrating local talent, creativity, and community spirit.

This year’s Winter Flea will feature a wide range of local artisans and vendors (over 40!), offering everything from handcrafted gifts and unique art pieces to one-of-a-kind treasures perfect for the holiday season. It’s the ultimate destination for thoughtful holiday shopping while supporting our talented local makers and businesses.

Adding to the merry atmosphere, enjoy live music from incredible local bands – Whiskey & Sugar and Darla & the Darlings. DJ Preston will be keeping the energy high and the vibes festive throughout the day. Let the sounds of the season set the tone for a magical day on Baker Street.

Food lovers can enjoy a selection of comforting treats, gourmet street food, and warm drinks to keep you fueled while you shop and enjoy the day.

Visitors are encouraged to make the most of their time in town and explore the incredible local businesses that call Maplewood home. All the shops will be open, making it a perfect opportunity to discover the unique offerings that make our town special and to spend those holiday dollars locally!

Admission is free, and all ages are welcome! Bundle up, bring your friends and family, and experience the joy of community this holiday season at the Baker Street Winter Flea.

For more details, updates on vendors, and the music lineup, follow us on Instagram @bakerstreetflea.

WHEN: Sunday, December 8th, 11am–4pm

WHERE: Baker Street between Ridgewood and Maplewood Ave, Maplewood

COST: Free admission

We can’t wait to see you there!