Celebrate Saint Patricks’s Day at the Fox & Falcon  

From The Fox & Falcon:

Celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day at The Fox & Falcon with five days of Irish themed food and drink specials plus live music from acoustic traditional Irish duo Dan & Shan Minogue on March 17th and March 20th – Starting March 15th enjoy food specials to include items such as a corned beef & cabbage egg roll, bangers and mash and Irish soda bread with Irish butter & Irish cheddar and it wouldn’t be a Saint Paddy’s day celebration without drink specials! The restaurant will offer $5 Guinness, $4 Slane shots and an $8 Irish Rose cocktail with Slane Irish Whiskey, Contratto Bianco, St. Germain Elderflower, Peychauds Bitters.

Stop by from 5-7PM on Tuesday, March 17th for FREE glass engraving courtesy of Slane Irish Whiskey with purchase of the Irish Rose cocktail or a pour of Slane Irish Whiskey.

For full details on Saint Patrick’s Day & to book reservations The Fox & Falcon visit their website! https://www.thefoxandfalconnj.com/

Address:

The Fox & Falcon

19 Valley Street

South Orange, NJ

07079

Phone:

973.419.6773