CHS Prom Shop: Donate by Saturday, March 21

From the CHS Home & School Association:

Just a few days left to drop off donations for this year’s CHS Pop-Up Prom Shop! The CHS Home & School Association is collecting teen-approved, prom-appropriate formalwear through Saturday, March 21, 2026, at locations throughout Maplewood and South Orange. Prom Shop opens in April for all CHS students … all sizes, all genders, all FREE!

The greatest need right now is formalwear in larger sizes — floor-length gowns, snazzy suits, and tuxedos — and women’s dressy, sparkly shoes (but not strappy sandals, please). For more details about Prom Shop donations and hours, please click here. Thank you for helping make Columbia High School students’ prom dreams come true!

Donation boxes are available at:

• CHS Main Entrance, 17 Parker Ave, Maplewood

• General Store Shops & Cafe, 1875 Springfield Ave, Maplewood

• Keller Williams Midtown Direct, 181 Maplewood Ave, Maplewood

• Artistry Salon by Ampy, 165 Valley St, South Orange

Prom Shop is supported by CHS HSA Cougar Cares. Questions? Please email [email protected] .