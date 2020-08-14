Coalition on Race Presents ‘Talking to Children About Racism: Breaking the Cycle’ August 18

From the South Orange Maplewood Community Coalition on Race:

Families are currently asking themselves challenging questions like:

Is it possible to break the cycles of bias and violence by talking to my children at home?

How much should I discuss current racial events with my children?

How can I talk with my children in ways that help dismantle systemic racial injustices?

Dr. Diane Hughes, Ph.D., Professor, Applied Psychology at NYU, will help families find answers to these and other questions through a virtual presentation offering practical strategies for how families can talk about racism. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A with registered participants. Dr. Hughes has conducted research on racial dynamics in families, classrooms, schools, workplaces, and neighborhoods, and on how these dynamics shape early adolescents’ development. She has also written extensively about how children learn race and how parents and other adults teach it.

“It’s scary talking about race. It makes people uncomfortable. Believe me, we get that.” Says Audrey Rowe, the Community Coalition on Race’s Program Director, “But we’ve found that when people address their discomfort in the right environment, it almost always empowers them to grow and to take action.”

TITLE: Talking to Children about Racism: Breaking the Cycle

DATE: Tuesday, August 18, 2020

TIME: 7 pm

PLACE: VIRTUAL via Zoom

REGISTER: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwufumhrD8qHt2JvESBBRpK33DJ27N9fx0o

COST: FREE and open to the public, but you must RSVP to attend

To learn more, go to www.communitycoalitiononrace.org.

The South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race is a nationally recognized non-profit organization that envisions a community that is a model for the nation in which people of different races, ethnic, groups, and backgrounds can interact, form friendships, and participate fully in the community’s economic, political, civic, educational, and cultural life. The Coalition creates strategies to support stably integrated residential neighborhoods, advocates for racial equity and excellence for all students in the schools, and brings the community together to learn, to build relationships across racial and cultural barriers, and to celebrate differences.