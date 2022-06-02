Family Fun Night Returns to Summit on Thursday, June 9

From Summit Downtown, Inc.:

Family Fun Night returns for 2022 transforming Beechwood Road and Bank Street into a carnival-themed kid zone from 4-8pm on Thursday, June 9. Special thanks to Brownie Points Bakery and Lois Schneider Realtor, our Major Sponsors, for making this fun evening possible! See you (and the whole family) in Summit!

Details of the event are as follows:

There will be a main stage at the top of Beechwood Road near Springfield Avenue with a magician and kid-themed musicians for some interactive fun! The Bank Street Parking Lot will be filled with tons of games and activities for the kids including OMG Bubbles, The YMCA, and The Connection. Bank Street will be the Game Truck & Food Alley including Summit favorites: Pizza Vita, The Meat House, Tito’s Burritos and Puras Paletas. A special performance by The Kootz on Maple Street will round out the fun downtown. See below for a full list of activities.

Main Stage Schedule*

Located at intersection of Beechwood Rd and Springfield Ave.

4:00-5:00pm – Mr. Magico

5:00-6:00pm – Miss Sherri & The Animal Jam Band

6:00-8:00pm – The Wag with a special interactive kids show

*Times approx.

Thank You to Our Sponsors!

Major Sponsor – Lois Schneider Realtor

Stop by their booth for fun giveaways and impressive balloon art from Shawn Yaney.

Major Sponsor – Brownie Points Bakery

Stop by their booth in front of their bakery on Beechwood for tasty treats.

Entertainment Sponsor – Oak Knoll School of the Holy Child

Oak Knoll School will have temporary tattoos and is the sponsor of Fairy Hair, be sure to stop by!

Entertainment Sponsor – Regal Bank

Regal Bank will have giveaways and is sponsoring Mad Hatters Face Painting

Entertainment Sponsors – Sweet Nothings

Free cotton candy in front of their store on Beechwood Road

Free Activities + Participating Downtown Businesses

Caricaturist – Goofy Faces joins us drawing caricatures for free

Color Me Mine – Free hair chalk and art painting

FPC Racing – on the end of Beechwood with a brand-new Kids Zone including archery, Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em robots, remote control car racing and more!

Kidville – Kids crafts table and a prize drawing for 2 months of unlimited membership to Kidville.

Krazy Kevin – Our juggling, unicycling acrobat is back and will be strolling through the crowds

The Lizard Guys – with us all night on Beechwood Road with lizards, snakes, frogs and more!

Mathnasium – Puzzles and brain teasers, tangrams, and magic squares

NJ Fairy Hair – right next to Regal Bank’s tent with free fairy hair strings

OMG Bubbles – a 10’ bubble run and entertaining bubble interaction in the Bank Street Lot

Photo booth with Stainfil Studio – Step into our photo booth for a snapshot to remember the evening

Robot Revolution – Hands-on robotics demos and building with Robbie the robot!

Shawn Yaney will be twisting all kinds of balloons with Lois Schneider Real Estate

Summit YMCA Kids Corner (Bank Street Parking Lot)

The YMCA’s Kids Corner is a free event for all kids and families. Filled with all kinds of fun and interactive activities including face painting, magic shows at 5pm & 6pm, putting green- win a prize for a hole in one and exercise to win a book. Plus learn how to DJ or just dance along!

The Connection (Bank Street Parking Lot)

The Connection, our renowned nonprofit organization in Summit serving a diverse membership of women, men and youth. Their health, wellness and enrichment programs benefit everyone from 6 months to seniors. They will be hosting some outstanding entertainment with Mad Science and a petting zoo!

We are incredibly grateful to our Summit partners in making Bank Street so enjoyable.

Game and Food Truck Alley (Bank Street)

Game Truck

Mobile X Gaming is bringing the ultimate gaming experience to Summit! Enjoy a variety of top games including a state-of-the-art driving simulator on Bank Street.

Food Trucks (food for sale)

Pizza Vita – Pizzas made to order in a wood-burning oven

The Meat House – Burgers, dogs and more

Tito’s Burritos – Quesadillas, rippin’ strips and other treats

Puras Paletas – small batch gourmet ice pops

Summit Street Sounds

Looking for something else to do downtown on Thursday? Summit Street Sounds will feature a special performance by local favorites The Kootz on the closed section of Maple Street. Come listen to some great live music, and/or enjoy a meal at one of our many outdoor cafes and shop at the downtown businesses, some of which will be open late. See you in Summit!

Summit Downtown, Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the on-going development and promotion of the business community in downtown Summit, NJ.