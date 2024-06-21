Heat Wave Continues in SOMA: Cooling Centers, Pools, How to Stay Safe

From South Orange OEM, 6/21/24:

A Heat Advisory has been issued for South Orange, starting on Tuesday, June 18 and ending on Sunday, June 23. The peak of the heat wave is expected Friday through Sunday with heat indices reaching 95 to around 101 during the afternoon hours.

The Baird Center will serve as an emergency cooling center during the current heat wave. Residents can visit this location if needed to get relief from the extreme heat.

Anyone needing a cooling location after hours should call the South Orange Police at their non-emergency number: 973-763-3000.

The South Orange Community Pool will open this weekend from 10:00 am-8:00 pm. The pool is restricted to the use of South Orange Residents who live permanently and continually within the Village and are in possession of their current South Orange Recreation and Cultural Affairs Membership (CLICK HERE for information regarding membership purchase). Information on guests can be found here.

During a heat wave, residents should be on the lookout for the following:

Health Risks: Prolonged exposure to high temperatures can lead to heat exhaustion or heat stroke, particularly for vulnerable populations such as the elderly, infants, and those with pre-existing medical conditions.

Prolonged exposure to high temperatures can lead to heat exhaustion or heat stroke, particularly for vulnerable populations such as the elderly, infants, and those with pre-existing medical conditions. Dehydration: Increased risk of dehydration due to excessive sweating and inadequate fluid intake.

Increased risk of dehydration due to excessive sweating and inadequate fluid intake. Heat-related Illnesses: Symptoms may include dizziness, nausea, headaches, and in severe cases, loss of consciousness.

The following actions are recommended:

Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water, even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid alcoholic beverages and caffeine.

Drink plenty of water, even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid alcoholic beverages and caffeine. Stay Cool: Spend time in air-conditioned places such as malls, libraries, or community centers. If air conditioning is not available, use fans and take cool showers or baths.

Spend time in air-conditioned places such as malls, libraries, or community centers. If air conditioning is not available, use fans and take cool showers or baths. Limit Outdoor Activity: Postpone strenuous activities to cooler times of the day (early morning or evening). Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and protect yourself from the sun with hats and sunscreen.

Postpone strenuous activities to cooler times of the day (early morning or evening). Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and protect yourself from the sun with hats and sunscreen. Check on Vulnerable Individuals: Keep an eye on elderly neighbors, young children, and pets to ensure they are staying cool and hydrated.