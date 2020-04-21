Helping the Homeless in Summit, Newark & Irvington Through COVID-19 Crisis

Bridges Outreach is a nonprofit organization – the only one left on the front lines – for those who are homeless in Summit, Newark, and Irvington. Each year, over 2,000 volunteers help Bridges deliver 87,000 meals, seasonal clothing, and necessities to our neighbors in need.

Due to the current health crisis, Bridges has suspended its volunteer program and is now only operating with core staff members for their daily runs. The meals and toiletry kits once provided by volunteers, are now being provided by the staff themselves. With zero plans to cease operations, the nonprofit has expanded its outreach, working with the City of Newark Health Department to ensure residents are contacted, sheltered, and directed to necessary services. Equipped with PPE and versed in Covid-19 protocol, Bridges Outreach is an essential partner in the response to this crisis.

Now, more than ever, the organization is looking for contributions in order to continue helping those most vulnerable during this time.

WHO: Bridges Outreach

WHAT: In need of financial donations, Amazon Wish list, curb-side donation drop-off

WHERE: Bridges Summit Office at 120 Morris Avenue, Summit, NJ 07901

Project Connect at 35 Halsey Street, Newark, NJ 07102

WHEN: Summit: Monday – Thursday 9:00am – 2:00pm (Please call ahead 908-273-0176) Newark: Monday – Friday 8:30am – 3:30pm