Intergenerational Meet & Greet and Panel Discussion with MAPSO Youth Coalition and SOMA Justice

From MAPSO Youth Coalition and SOMA Justice:

For this year’s Black History Month, South Orange residents Jordan Muhammad, Mia Charlene White, and Cathy Rowe have join forces to put together two events to bring together South Orange and Maplewood residents of all ages, essentially older (50+) residents and youth.

Their first event will be this Saturday, February 20 from 4 – 5 PM and if you have ever in your life considered yourself an activist, organizer, or advocate for racial justice/black liberation, this event is for you! Activism and the fight for racial justice have had many forms over the generations, and the events of 2020 have brought new awareness and mobilization to this larger movement. In our SOMA community, residents got involved in the fight for justice, whether for the first time or as part of life-long efforts. This event is for anyone and everyone who is, was, or strives to be an activist. You are invited to share your experience, your stories and talk about successes, challenges, and questions on effective activism. This is an opportunity for back and forth as well as relationship building and connecting. Everyone who attends is encouraged and expected to participate! Please pre-register for this event here.

Their second event will be this coming Wednesday, February 24 from 8:30 – 9:30 PM and is for anyone interested in observing and asking questions of a version of the first event! This will be a conversation moderated by Dr. Mia Charlene White, between Jordan Muhammad, Dr. Khadijah White, and clips of archival footage of co-Black Panther Party founder, Erica Huggins and other black womxn activists. This conversation will surround discussion of the past, present, and future of the fight for black liberation through a black womxn lens. This event will culminate in a Q&A with the audience. All are welcome! Please pre-register for this event here.

Jordan Muhammad from MAPSO Youth Coalition, Mia Charlene White from SOMA Justice, and Cathy Rowe from SOMA Two Towns for All Ages have conceptualized and organized these events. William Nash and others from Columbia High School’s MAC Scholars, along with Marcia Bloomberg, Maplewood Resident will help facilitate this Saturday’s event. The organizers would also like to thank the South Orange Black History Month Committee for their support. You can also find links to these events and more on their website.