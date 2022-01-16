Join 21st Annual MLK Day Observance Livestream: January 17, 4 p.m.

From South Orange VP Sheena Collum:

South Orange Friend and Neighbors,

I enthusiastically invite you to join us for the 21st Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Observance which will be live streamed on YouTube at 4:00 p.m. today. Hosted by the South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race, the interfaith observance will include performances, stories, and ways to connect to volunteer opportunities.

Also, this is your last chance to order your luminary kits if you have not done so yet. Each year, thousands of homes and businesses display luminaries outside as a sign of hope, sanctuary, peace, and solidarity with Dr. King’s vision of the “Beloved Community”.

The Luminaries come four in a pack for a suggested donation of $10. Proceeds from the Luminary Project will go to the South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race and their mission to “To build and sustain a community that is racially, culturally and socially integrated and truly inclusive where there is equity and equality for all.”

Please use the MLK Luminary Project Order Form to place your order now and let’s light up our towns!

You can have the luminaries delivered to your front porch by volunteers, or you can pick them up at 15 Coolidge Road in Maplewood from 12pm-3pm, or participating businesses that are open today including: Pet Wants, Sparkhouse Toys, D&I Fitness, and Able Baker.

Lastly, I also ask our community to join in solidarity with our Jewish neighbors in condemning the heinous act of terrorism we witnessed at the Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville, Texas and reject any attempt to use the identity of the attacker to fuel hate against our Muslim brothers and sisters. As we reflect on Dr. King’s life and legacy of nonviolence, we are reminded that, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that.”

In partnership and love,

Sheena Collum

Village President

Direct Links: