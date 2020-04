At home and working on your yard? Maplewood Township announced the Spring 2020 Spring Rake Out Schedule:

Zone 1 Zone 2 Zone 3

4/06/2020 4/07/2020 4/08/2020

4/15/2020 4/16/2020 4/17/2020

4/23/2020 4/24/2020 4/27/2020

5/01/2020 5/04/2020 5/05/2020

5/11/2020 5/12/2020 5/13/2020

Zone 4 Zone 5 Zone 6

4/09/2020 4/13/2020 4/14/2020

4/20/2020 4/21/2020 4/22/2020

4/28/2020 4/29/2020 4/30/2020

5/06/2020 5/07/2020 5/08/2020

5/14/2020 5/17/2020 5/18/2020